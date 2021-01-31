Can't connect right now! retry
PM Imran Khan expresses grief over legendary actress Neelo Begum's death

  • Neelo Begum passed away on Saturday night
  • PM Imran Khan offers condolences on her demise
  • Her son Shaan Shahid had broken the sad news of her death on Twitter

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday expressed grief over iconic Pakistani actress Neelo Begum's death. 

According to an official statement, the prime minister prayed to God to grant her a high status in paradise and offered a message of condolence for her son, actor Shaan Shahid. 

Shaan, a renowned actor in his own right, took to Twitter on Saturday night to break the sad news to his followers. "It is with the saddest of heart I share the departure of my mother as she has gone to her creator .may ALLAH bless her," he had tweeted. 

In another tweet, Shaan shared a picture of him with his mother, saying that the "world has become meaningless without her". 

"I don’t know what to write as words have become empty .. just like the world without her is so meaning less.. my success and my failures both need her.the only hope that is still alive is to meet her one day beyond the boundaries of life..love you forever. ALLAH apkay saath ho," he tweeted. 

According to a news publication, Neelo had passed away due to cancer. 

