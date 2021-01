Kurulus: Osman producer Mehmet Bozdag on Saturday announced that his new project Mendirman Jalaluddin would start broadcasting in Uzbekistan on February 14.

"I would like to thank our audience and all my teammates who never left us alone. Good luck to our Mendirman Celaleddin project," he wrote on Instagram.

Mendirman Celaleddin (Mendirman Jaloliddin) series tells the story of Sultan Jalaluddin Manguberdi who defeated Mongols in many battles.