entertainment
Monday Feb 01 2021
Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana: New photos from set of ‘Spencer’ emerge

Monday Feb 01, 2021

American actor Kristen Stewart is a spitting image of Princess Diana in the new photos leaked from the set of the upcoming film, Spencer.

After the first look of the Twilight star was unveiled, more photos from the set of the film have emerged online.

In the new photos, Stewart can be seen looking like an exact replica of the late Princess of Wales, clutching a black handbag in the window of five-star Schlosshotel in Kronberg, Germany.

Kristen Stewart sported Diana’s iconic blonde Sloane-style haircut with a long-sleeved cream top

Stewart sported Diana’s iconic blonde Sloane-style haircut with a long-sleeved cream top.

For the film, the makers are using the 19th century castle as Sandringham.

Earlier, speaking about the character, Stewart had told Jimmy Kimmel: “I feel sort of the same way about her, and it happened really quickly.”

“I didn’t grow up with her maybe in the same way. I was really young when she passed away...it’s hard not to feel protective over her. I mean, she was, like, so young and obviously she comes out to here,” she said.

