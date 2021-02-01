Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Feb 01 2021
Kylie Jenner 'crying' as daughter Stormi Webster turns 3

Monday Feb 01, 2021

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is feeling a ton of emotions as her daughter Stormi Webster turns three.

Taking to Instagram, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared adorable photos and videos of her little girl throughout the years.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder was feeling very emotional as she penned a lengthy caption for her daughter over how time has flown by and how excited she is for her daughter to grow up.

"Thank you God for sending this little soul to me. crying today because i can’t stop the time it’s all the little things i’ll miss like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty," she wrote.

"Watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years but on the other side i’m excited to watch you grow into the most special girl i know you will be and all the amazing things i know you will do. happy birthday to my baby forever!!!!"

Take a look:



