Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Feb 01 2021
By
Reuters

Coronavirus: More contagious mutation accounts for half of new Dutch cases

By
Reuters

Monday Feb 01, 2021

A member of medical staff takes a coronavirus test sample of a man as people are asked to get tested after a primary school reported an outbreak of the more transmissible British variant of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bergschenhoek, Netherlands January 13, 2021. — Reuters/File

  • Coronavirus mutation, first detected in UK, caused half of all new infections by Jan 26, says health minister
  • Last week, health authorities said the new variant was responsible for around a third of all new cases
  • Government has repeatedly warned that new mutations could lead to a new wave of infections

AMSTERDAM: Dutch health minister Hugo de Jonge said Monday that the coronavirus mutation first detected in the UK has caused half of all new infections in the Netherlands by January 26.

Last week, health authorities said the new, more contagious variant was responsible for around a third of all new infections in the Netherlands.

The ‘British mutation’ was seen to be almost 50% more contagious than the older variant, based on calculations up until January 14, De Jonge wrote in a letter to parliament.

Read more: Moderna says its vaccine will work against new COVID-19 variants

The Dutch government has repeatedly warned that new mutations could lead to a new wave of infections in the coming weeks, despite a steady drop in the number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the year.

To stop the spread of new mutations, a nighttime curfew was added to an already broad lockdown last week.

But in a first step towards easing measures, the government on Sunday decided to reopen primary schools as of next week, as young children were still seen to be playing only a marginal role in the transmission of the disease.

Read more: Punjab to buy gene sequencing technology to track COVID-19 variants

Dutch media on Monday reported that the government was also considering scrapping the curfew early next week.

On Monday, the number of new coronavirus infections in the Netherlands dropped to its lowest level in 4 months, at 3,280.

Since the start of the pandemic almost 1 million coronavirus infections in the Netherlands have been reported, with over 14,000 deaths.

More From World:

Melania Trump may 'move fast' to divorce Donald Trump

Melania Trump may 'move fast' to divorce Donald Trump

Twitter reportedly blocks access to coverage of India farmer protests

Twitter reportedly blocks access to coverage of India farmer protests
Indian police block roads to stop protesting farmers from 'disrupting' budget day

Indian police block roads to stop protesting farmers from 'disrupting' budget day
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi detained as military stages coup

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi detained as military stages coup
No third lockdown in France, President Emmanuel Macron says

No third lockdown in France, President Emmanuel Macron says
Israel agrees to send 5,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to Palestinians under occupation

Israel agrees to send 5,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to Palestinians under occupation
11 killed as car bombs explode in Turkish-held north Syria: monitor

11 killed as car bombs explode in Turkish-held north Syria: monitor
Afghan peace process: Iran's Zarif calls for 'all-inclusive' govt in Kabul

Afghan peace process: Iran's Zarif calls for 'all-inclusive' govt in Kabul
Modi vows to move ahead with agricultural reforms despite farmers' protests

Modi vows to move ahead with agricultural reforms despite farmers' protests
Path to British citizenship opens for millions of Hong Kongers

Path to British citizenship opens for millions of Hong Kongers
WATCH: International troops to stay in Afghanistan beyond May deadline, say NATO officers

WATCH: International troops to stay in Afghanistan beyond May deadline, say NATO officers
UAE updates Abu Dhabi entry rules in bid to curb coronavirus spread

UAE updates Abu Dhabi entry rules in bid to curb coronavirus spread

Latest

view all