Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William’s ‘furious nature’ brought to light by royal insider

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 02, 2021

While Prince William and Prince Charles are closer than ever before, things weren't always peaceful between them.

According to a royal insider, the father and son’s relationship was worsened by the Duke of Cambridge’s temper which the public doesn’t see too often.

The two had an intense spat after which William’s fury was brought to light. Royal editor Emily Andrews writing for the Mail on Sunday recalled the incident where all hell hath broken loose in the palace.

The incident occurred over William urging his father to destroy the royal family’s ivory collection to set an example in the campaign against illegal wildlife trade.

Andrews wrote: “During a frank exchange of views, he [Charles] apparently told William he was being 'naive' and rebuked him for his public comments."

"Yet over the past two years, the two men have become much closer, their bond much stronger,” she went on to say.

She further claimed that the two have now become closer over their “shared purpose” after Prince Andrew’s Jeffrey Epstein fiasco and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s exit.

"He's giving William much more input. He realises that his own reign will be a shorter one than his son's, and therefore it is crucial that William is involved in all long-term planning,” she wrote.

“They have been spending more time together and are much more aligned. Both are more comfortable in their own skin – and with each other,” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Ayeza Khan teams up with ‘Ertugrul’ star Gulsim Ali for her upcoming project

Ayeza Khan teams up with ‘Ertugrul’ star Gulsim Ali for her upcoming project
Kim Kardashian can’t believe Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi is three years old

Kim Kardashian can’t believe Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi is three years old
Angelina Jolie gets candid about her parenting struggles

Angelina Jolie gets candid about her parenting struggles
Meghan Markle ‘wasn’t happy’ coming in second and living in shadows of Kate

Meghan Markle ‘wasn’t happy’ coming in second and living in shadows of Kate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spark fears about monarchy’s future

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spark fears about monarchy’s future

Brad Pitt's ex Angelina Jolie decides to sale their precious collection

Brad Pitt's ex Angelina Jolie decides to sale their precious collection
Palace hits back after Meghan Markle claims name change was ‘dictated’ by the Firm

Palace hits back after Meghan Markle claims name change was ‘dictated’ by the Firm
Cardi B announces release date of her new single 'UP'

Cardi B announces release date of her new single 'UP'
Prince William’s comments on racism blow up in his face

Prince William’s comments on racism blow up in his face

Angelina Jolie admits moving on from Brad Pitt split was ‘hard’

Angelina Jolie admits moving on from Brad Pitt split was ‘hard’

Ertugrul's Aliyar Bey rides horse

Ertugrul's Aliyar Bey rides horse

Singer Tony Bennett diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease

Singer Tony Bennett diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease

Latest

view all