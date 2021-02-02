Prince William’s ‘furious nature’ brought to light by royal insider

While Prince William and Prince Charles are closer than ever before, things weren't always peaceful between them.



According to a royal insider, the father and son’s relationship was worsened by the Duke of Cambridge’s temper which the public doesn’t see too often.

The two had an intense spat after which William’s fury was brought to light. Royal editor Emily Andrews writing for the Mail on Sunday recalled the incident where all hell hath broken loose in the palace.

The incident occurred over William urging his father to destroy the royal family’s ivory collection to set an example in the campaign against illegal wildlife trade.

Andrews wrote: “During a frank exchange of views, he [Charles] apparently told William he was being 'naive' and rebuked him for his public comments."

"Yet over the past two years, the two men have become much closer, their bond much stronger,” she went on to say.

She further claimed that the two have now become closer over their “shared purpose” after Prince Andrew’s Jeffrey Epstein fiasco and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s exit.

"He's giving William much more input. He realises that his own reign will be a shorter one than his son's, and therefore it is crucial that William is involved in all long-term planning,” she wrote.

“They have been spending more time together and are much more aligned. Both are more comfortable in their own skin – and with each other,” she added.