Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 02 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Black Panther’ spinoff reportedly in the works

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 02, 2021

'Black Panther' spinoff is part of the multiple projects that are currently under works from Coogler

Good news for Marvel buffs! A Black Panther TV series is reportedly in the works over at Disney+.

According to a report by the Wrap, the film’s writer and director Ryan Coogler is to helm the spinoff of the 2018-released Marvel flick which will bring into focus the Kingdom of Wakanda.

Details about characters, old or new, have yet to be disclosed.

The spinoff is part of the multiple projects that are currently under works from Coogler following his new five-year deal with Disney.

Meanwhile, the Black Panther franchise will continue without the lead hero Chadwick Boseman who left the future of the character hanging after his tragic demise last year from cancer.

Disney has clarified that it will not recast the role of Black Panther but would focus instead on other characters.

More From Entertainment:

Take a look at how Kylie Jenner celebrates daughter Stormi Webster's birthday

Take a look at how Kylie Jenner celebrates daughter Stormi Webster's birthday
Noah Centineo to star in Netflix film about Gamestop stock debacle

Noah Centineo to star in Netflix film about Gamestop stock debacle

Megan Fox 'eager to be together forever' with beau Machine Gun Kelly after divorce

Megan Fox 'eager to be together forever' with beau Machine Gun Kelly after divorce

Prince Harry settles libel case against tabloid, accepts apology and cash damages

Prince Harry settles libel case against tabloid, accepts apology and cash damages
Ayeza Khan teams up with ‘Ertugrul’ star Gulsim Ali for her upcoming project

Ayeza Khan teams up with ‘Ertugrul’ star Gulsim Ali for her upcoming project
Kim Kardashian can’t believe Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi is three years old

Kim Kardashian can’t believe Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi is three years old
Meghan Markle worsened ties with royal family by stoking up name change row

Meghan Markle worsened ties with royal family by stoking up name change row
Prince William’s ‘furious nature’ brought to light by royal insider

Prince William’s ‘furious nature’ brought to light by royal insider

Angelina Jolie gets candid about her parenting struggles

Angelina Jolie gets candid about her parenting struggles
Meghan Markle ‘wasn’t happy’ coming in second and living in shadows of Kate

Meghan Markle ‘wasn’t happy’ coming in second and living in shadows of Kate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spark fears about monarchy’s future

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spark fears about monarchy’s future

Brad Pitt's ex Angelina Jolie decides to sale their precious collection

Brad Pitt's ex Angelina Jolie decides to sale their precious collection

Latest

view all