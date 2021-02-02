Ana de Armas quits Twitter following Ben Affleck split

Ana de Armas finding ways to cope with breakup from Ben Affleck

Ana de Armas is struggling to deal with her breakup from Hollywood star Ben Affleck.



Sources say that the decision to end their relationship was mutual because they both had places to be at and careers to look after. A close friend of the couple told People, “Ana doesn’t want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles.”



Nevertheless, it seems that Ana is not taking the breakup well because her staunch fans soon realized that she has deactivated her Twitter account that goes by the handle @Ana_d_armas.

Her Instagram is still up and running. Over the weekend, she posted a picture of herself with a short bob and bangs. The drastic change in her hair cut is also directed towards the fact that Ana is finding ways to cope with the breakup.