Muskan Sheikh and Rehan Shah: The TikTok stars gunned down in Karachi

KARACHI: Muskan Sheikh and Syed Rehan Shah, two famed TikTok stars, were among the four social media figures gunned down in what police believe was a case of personal enmity.

But who were Muskan and Rehan?

Boasting 532,100 followers on her TikTok account, @muskansheikh015, made brief videos lipsyncing songs and sharing snippets from her life.

She followed only 9 people from her TikTok account but had liked a whopping 2.1 million videos across the video-sharing social network.

Rehan Shah had 21,700 followers on his TikTok account, @mr.karachi1, and followed close to 50 people. He had liked 36,600 video posts.

Moreover, Shah was a lover of both Karachi and Peshawar, according to his TikTok bio, which also reveals that he was interested in cars and politics.

Four TikTokers were shot dead in Karachi's Garden area near Anklesaria Hospital last night, police confirmed Tuesday morning, adding that unknown men opened fire at their car.

A post-mortem report furnished by the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) indicates that Muskan Sheikh was fatally shot in the chest.



According to Karachi police, there were some cases filed against Shah and Saddam Hussain — the third TikTok star who was shot dead last night — at different stations. The former was booked for gambling and attempted murder in June 2019, whereas the latter was named in a case of drug-peddling in January 2021.

Both were also booked in a case of aerial firing in January 2021.