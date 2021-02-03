Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 03 2021
Meghan Markle 'looked up' to Kate Middleton and 'greatly admires her'

Wednesday Feb 03, 2021

Experts believe Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's relationship is not as cold as it appears on the surface.

According to body language expert Tracie Brown, old photographs show the Duchess of Sussex looking up to Kate Middleton during her time as a working royal.

Back in 2018, Brown told Elite Daily: “[Meghan was] looking to Kate for direction – maybe [seeking] permission to laugh or behave a certain way?”

She claimed that the regular glances that Meghan took at Kate signified that she admired her quite a lot.

Blanca Cobb also revealed that the two royal wives often behaved like sister when they were together, in terms of mannerisms.

“Meghan shows a sisterly bond with Kate in the ways their body language mirrors each other. Notice the similar hand clasp on the lap as Meghan is looking at Kate,” she added.

Lisa Mitchell who is also a body language expert said that Meghan’s confidence lacked while she interacted with the royal family before she married Prince Harry.

“She's more prone to have a ‘respectful distance’ between her and whoever she's interacting with in the family,” she said.

“More gestures, covering her mouth a bit as she laughs and a genuine smile on her face during the encounters,” she added.

Brown added that Queen Elizabeth and Meghan’s relationship wasn’t too good as signified by their chirpy outer demeanor.

“Now that she's been with the queen alone on an outing, we see that they have a caring connection,” she said.  

