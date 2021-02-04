Can't connect right now! retry
Gigi Hadid unveils first solo Vogue cover, shares motherhood, modeling journey

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is taking motherhood and modeling by the reigns as she unveiled her first magazine cover since giving birth.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared multiple photos from what she said is her first solo cover for Vogue.

The model can be seen rocking her enviable figure in stunning dresses while also having her long locks on display.

She also reflected over her first shoot as a new mother and revealed the ups and downs of the entire process.

"Who would have thought I’d be feeding my baby girl her morning bottle as we share my first @voguemagazine solo cover ?! I am emotional and honored to take my first professional step, in this new chapter of womanhood, with this dream come true!" she wrote.

"Khai is now rockin’ in her Nemo bouncer so I can type this, and I’m reflecting on all the people, memories, flights & fittings, early mornings, late nights, laughs & tears, mishaps & miracles that have made up my almost-decade in fashion."

Take a look:




