Karachi weather likely to remain 'dry and cold' on Friday: PMD

Men warm up their hands during a bitter cold wave in Karachi.

Karachi may experience winds blowing from the north, northeast, and northwest

There are "chances of dry weather and cold at night on Friday" in Karachi

Minimum and maximum temperatures may remain in the 12-14°C and 25-27°C ranges, respectively

KARACHI: The weather in the country's financial capital is likely to remain "dry and cold" tomorrow, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its forecast released Thursday.



There are "chances of dry weather and cold at night on Friday", the PMD said, adding that winds were likely to blow from the north, northeast, and northwest.

"Today's maximum temperature is recorded at 27.8°C," it added.

"The minimum temperature in Karachi may remain between 12°C and 14°C tomorrow," the department said, adding that the maximum, on the other hand, was expected to be in the 25-27°C range on Friday.

Moreover, the humidity in the port city was expected to be 50-60% in the morning and 15-25% in the evening, it said.



