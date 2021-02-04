Karachi weather likely to remain 'dry and cold' on Friday: PMD

Thursday Feb 04, 2021
KARACHI: The weather in the country's financial capital is likely to remain "dry and cold" tomorrow, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its forecast released Thursday.
There are "chances of dry weather and cold at night on Friday", the PMD said, adding that winds were likely to blow from the north, northeast, and northwest.
"Today's maximum temperature is recorded at 27.8°C," it added.
"The minimum temperature in Karachi may remain between 12°C and 14°C tomorrow," the department said, adding that the maximum, on the other hand, was expected to be in the 25-27°C range on Friday.
Moreover, the humidity in the port city was expected to be 50-60% in the morning and 15-25% in the evening, it said.