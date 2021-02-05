Can't connect right now! retry
Photos: Priyanka Chopra gushes over her and Nick Jonas’s matching tattoo

Priyanka Chopra recently spoke at length about her matching tattoo with Nick Jonas and showed off how she “checked all his boxes."

The Hollywood A-lister got candid during her interview with Elle and explained how they came up with the idea of their couple tattoos in the first place.

They were quoted saying, "When we got engaged, Nick told me I checked all his boxes. So on the one-year anniversary of our engagement, we got matching tattoos to celebrate that: mine behind my ears, his on his arm – it’s a check on one side and a box on the other."

Check them out below:


