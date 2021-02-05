Can't connect right now! retry
Blasts in Quetta, Sibi kill two, injure several

Friday Feb 05, 2021

A car can be seen damaged as police reach the site of the blast at the Inscomb Road in Quetta, on February 05, 2021 — Twitter

QUETTA: Two blasts in Balochistan — one in Quetta and the other in Sibi — on Friday killed at least two people and injured dozens as Pakistan celebrated "Kashmir Solidarity Day" rallies.

The blast in Balochistan's capital, Quetta, occurred at the city's Inscomb Road that killed two people and left several injured. While there are no further details of the blast yet, police said several vehicles were damaged.

Meanwhile, Civil Hospital Quetta Medical Superintendent Dr Rabb said two bodies from the site and four injured individuals were brought to the facility.

CCTV footage of the blast acquired by Geo News shows pedestrians running for their lives after an explosion near a truck.

Earlier, at least ten people sustained injuries when an explosive device attached to a motorcycle went off at Sibi's Loni Road area.

Police said unidentified assailants parked the motorbike near Loni Road which went off causing injuries to a number of people. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Furthermore, police have cordoned off the area and started a search operation.

— Additional input from APP

