PM Imran Khan says huge package for farmers will be announced soon

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 06, 2021

A Reuter's representational image.
  • PM Imran says sugarcane, rice and citrus growers in Pakistan are getting more profit from the crops today.
  • The incumbent government is committed to the prosperity of the farmers and the development of the agricultural sector, the premier said.
  • The prime minister was talking to a delegation of PTI leaders from Sargodha.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced good news for the agricultural sector, saying that the largest agricultural package in the history of Pakistan for farmers will be rolled out soon, The News reported on Saturday.

The premier said that today sugarcane, rice and citrus growers in Pakistan are getting more profit from the crops, which is bringing prosperity to the rural areas.

"The incumbent government is committed to the prosperity of the farmers and the development of the agricultural sector," he added.

Read more: Farmers protest: Indians lash out at 'spineless celebrities' on social media

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of PTI leaders from Sargodha including Osama Ghias Mela, Ansar Iqbal, and Major General (R) Saleem Mela.

Whereas Special Assistant to Prime Minister Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri were also present in the meeting. 

The meeting also discussed party affairs, solutions to the problems facing the people, welfare and development issues.

