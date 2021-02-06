Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Feb 06 2021
By
Reuters

Harvard Law Review appoints first Muslim president in 134-year history

By
Reuters

Saturday Feb 06, 2021

Hassaan Shahwy, 26, graduated Harvard as an undergraduate in 2016 with a degree in History and Near Eastern Studies. Photo: Reuters

  • US law journal elects first Muslim president
  • Harvard Law School student Hassaan Shahawy hopes his election represented “legal academia’s growing recognition of the importance of diversity"
  • Law reviews are staffed by the top students at US law schools

BOSTON: The Harvard Law Review has named a Los Angeles-born Egyptian-American as what it believes is its first Muslim president in its 134-year history, elevating him to the top of one of the most prestigious US law journals.

Harvard Law School student Hassaan Shahawy said he hoped his election represented “legal academia’s growing recognition of the importance of diversity, and perhaps its growing respect for other legal traditions.”

Among the legal and political luminaries who have worked at the Harvard Law Review was former U.S. President Barack Obama, named the journal’s first Black president in 1990. Three serving members of the U.S. Supreme Court were editors of the Harvard Law Review, as were the late Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia.

Read more: Pakistan-born Saima Mohsin becomes first federal Muslim woman prosecutor in US

“Coming from a community routinely demonized in American public discourse, I hope this represents some progress, even if small and symbolic,” Shahawy, 26, told Reuters in an email.

Law reviews are staffed by the top students at US law schools, who are often recruited for judicial clerkships and other prestigious jobs in the profession.

The review’s first female president, Susan Estrich, was elected in 1977. Other presidents have been Latino and openly gay. The first Black woman was elected president in 2017.

Read more: Biden inducts Pakistani-American Salman Ahmed in US State Department

Shahawy graduated Harvard as an undergraduate in 2016 with a degree in History and Near Eastern Studies. He then attended the University of Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar to pursue a doctorate in Oriental Studies and studied Islamic law.

Shahawy said he has been active working with refugee populations and on criminal justice reform. His future plans are unclear, though he cited the possibility of becoming a public interest lawyer or working in academia.

More From World:

Additional data supports efficacy of AstraZeneca vaccine in elderly: UK regulators

Additional data supports efficacy of AstraZeneca vaccine in elderly: UK regulators
India restoring 4G mobile internet in occupied Kashmir after 18 months

India restoring 4G mobile internet in occupied Kashmir after 18 months
Indian farmers' protests attract new supporters

Indian farmers' protests attract new supporters
Where's the password? Police seize $60 million of bitcoin, but can't access it

Where's the password? Police seize $60 million of bitcoin, but can't access it
‘Won’t be intimidated’: Meena Harris, Greta Thunberg stand firm against Indian attacks

‘Won’t be intimidated’: Meena Harris, Greta Thunberg stand firm against Indian attacks
'America is back': Biden announces to end US support for Yemen war

'America is back': Biden announces to end US support for Yemen war
Trump may choose daughter Ivanka over wife Melania, close friend claims

Trump may choose daughter Ivanka over wife Melania, close friend claims
Farmers protest: Indians lash out at 'spineless celebrities' on social media

Farmers protest: Indians lash out at 'spineless celebrities' on social media
World faces 4,000 coronavirus variants as UK explores mixed vaccine doses

World faces 4,000 coronavirus variants as UK explores mixed vaccine doses
Delhi police files case against Greta Thunberg for supporting farmers' protest

Delhi police files case against Greta Thunberg for supporting farmers' protest
Blow for Biden admin as World Court admits Iran’s plea against US sanctions

Blow for Biden admin as World Court admits Iran’s plea against US sanctions
Israel once again demolishes Bedouin village in Palestine

Israel once again demolishes Bedouin village in Palestine

Latest

view all