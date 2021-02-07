Can't connect right now! retry
Susan Sarandon stands in solidarity with farmers’ protest in India

After Rihanna, veteran US actress Susan Sarandon has extended support to farmers’ protest in India, saying she is standing in solidarity with them.

Sharing a New York Times report on Twitter, the veteran Hollywood star said, “Standing in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.”

The Oscar-winning actress and activist further said, “Read about who they are and why they’re protesting.”

Susan extended support to farmers protest in Indian days after Rihanna drew global attention to the cause of protesting farmers.

Rihanna’s tweet in support of the farmers had prompted Indian backlash against the singer.

Besides Rihanna, Hollywood star John Cusack has also extended support to farmers protest in India.

