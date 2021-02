Thousands take to the streets in protest against Myanmar coup

Myanmar activists hold up placards of their detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they protest outside the Myanmar embassy in Tokyo on February 7, 2021, after the country´s military on February 1 seized power in a bloodless coup and detained its civilian leader. / AFP / Philip FONG

Tens of thousands take to the streets to protest Myanmar coup

As per estimates, 100,000 come out on the streets in Yangon

Some protesters handed out roses to policemen



Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in Yangon on Sunday in the biggest rally staged against the coup in Myanmar, giving rise to the perception that the country's internet blockade has failed to thwart anger among the masses against the country's military.

Some estimates put the number of protesters in Yangon at 100,000 and there were reports of large demonstrations in other cities, with rallies condemning the coup that brought Myanmar's 10-year experiment with democracy to a crashing halt.

Backed by a din of car horns, chanting protesters in Yangon held up banners saying "Justice for Myanmar", while others waved the signature red flags of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party as they marched to City Hall.

"I completely despise the military coup and I am not afraid of a crackdown," said Kyi Phyu Kyaw, a 20-year-old university student.

"I will join every day until Amay Suu (Mother Suu) is freed."

Police with riot shields blocked the path of the protesters at several points in the city, but a huge crowd was able to gather near Yangon City Hall without any clashes.

Some protesters handed out roses to policemen.

Many flashed the three-finger salute inspired by the "Hunger Games" films, which became a symbol of resistance during the pro-democracy protests in Thailand last year.

"We will fight until the end," said Ye Kyaw, an 18-year-old economics student.

"The next generation can have democracy if we end this military dictatorship."

The surge in popular dissent over the weekend overcame a nationwide internet blockade, similar in magnitude to an earlier shutdown that coincided with the arrest of Suu Kyi and other senior leaders on Monday.

Monitoring service NetBlocks said internet access was partially restored on some mobile networks in Myanmar Sunday afternoon, but social media platforms remained blocked and it was unclear how long the connectivity would last.

Online calls to protest have prompted bold displays of defiance, including the nightly deafening clamour of people banging pots and pans -- a practice traditionally associated with driving out evil spirits.

The UN Human Rights office has said Myanmar authorities "must ensure the right to peaceful assembly is fully respected and demonstrators are not subjected to reprisals."

There were also protests in Mandalay, Myanmar´s second-largest city, and Mawlamyine.