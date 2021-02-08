Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Feb 08 2021
Web Desk

Web Desk

Monday Feb 08, 2021

Nida Yasir’s mother passes away

Pakistani TV host Nida Yasir’s beloved mother Fehmida Nasreen has passed away, Nida confirmed on social media.

Nida took to Instagram and confirmed the passing of her mother Monday afternoon.

Sharing a throwback family photo also featuring her mother Fehmida, Nida wrote, “Our lovely strong and fighter mother left us alone.”

She did not give further details.

Fans and followers prayed for the departed soul after Nida confirmed the sad news.

Meanwhile, Nida is currently in the Maldives on a family trip.

