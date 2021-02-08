Prince Harry accused of arrogance

Prince Harry reportedly wants to keep his forces appointments despite his departure from the UK. According to British media, Queen doesn't want Harry to have a 'one foot in" and one foot out approach.

Darren Grimes, a royal commentator, recently took to Twitter to express his views. Taking aim at the Duke of Sussex, he wrote, "Prince Harry wants to keep his honorary military titles, despite leaving the country and his duty to Queen & Country for Wokery & Whackery."

"It displays extraordinary arrogance to assume you can keep your privileges after trading it all in for Spotify & Netflix deals in Hollywood."