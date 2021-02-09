Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Feb 09 2021
By
Reuters

Facebook to ban false claims regarding coronavirus vaccines

By
Reuters

Tuesday Feb 09, 2021

  • Facebook says it is  increasing the types of false claims about coronavirus
  • Facebook says it will help users find out where and when they can receive COVID-19 vaccine
  • Facebook to partner with Johns Hopkins and the AARP to address concerns regarding new vaccine

Social media giant Facebook announced on Monday that it will expand its scope of action by banning those promoting false claims about coronavirus vaccines and others vaccines.   

The social media company said in a blog post it was increasing the types of false claims about the coronavirus, its vaccine and other vaccines that it will remove, including that COVID-19 is a man-made virus, and that vaccines are dangerous. Such claims are already prohibited in ads on the platform.

Facebook said it would remove groups, pages and accounts that repeatedly share the debunked claims.

Read more: Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube unable to curb hate speech, misinformation, says study

The company has introduced more stringent policies to combat COVID-19 vaccine misinformation during the pandemic, but has had a more hands-off approach to misinformation about other vaccines, which has rarely been removed and only when it was considered to risk “imminent harm”.

In December, Facebook announced it would remove false claims about COVID-19 vaccines that had been debunked by public health experts, though in recent weeks news reports have identified Facebook pages, groups and Instagram accounts still spreading these false claims.

Facebook also said it would help users find out where and when they can receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Read more: Fake news, claims on coronavirus vaccines to be banned by Facebook

It will partner with Johns Hopkins and the AARP to reach Black, Latinx, Native Americans and people over 50 with educational content that addresses concerns those groups may have about the new vaccine.

More From Sci-Tech:

WhatsApp working on new 'log out' feature: report

WhatsApp working on new 'log out' feature: report
Setback for WhatsApp as Telegram becomes most downloaded app in January

Setback for WhatsApp as Telegram becomes most downloaded app in January
WhatsApp users will now be able to mute videos before sending them to others

WhatsApp users will now be able to mute videos before sending them to others
Did an alien vessel pay humans a visit? A Harvard astronomer thinks so

Did an alien vessel pay humans a visit? A Harvard astronomer thinks so
WhatsApp rolls out update, set to introduce new feature

WhatsApp rolls out update, set to introduce new feature
China releases space probe's first image of red planet Mars

China releases space probe's first image of red planet Mars
PayPal to cease domestic financial transactions in India

PayPal to cease domestic financial transactions in India
Elon Musk back on Twitter two days after he said he would be away 'for a while'

Elon Musk back on Twitter two days after he said he would be away 'for a while'
Jan 1970: WhatsApp, Facebook users report date bug

Jan 1970: WhatsApp, Facebook users report date bug
TikTok to block users in Italy who say they are under 13 after 10-year-old dies

TikTok to block users in Italy who say they are under 13 after 10-year-old dies
Telegram now deletes messages 'without a trace'

Telegram now deletes messages 'without a trace'
Elon Musk says he's taking a break from Twitter 'for a while'

Elon Musk says he's taking a break from Twitter 'for a while'

Latest

view all