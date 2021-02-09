Meghan Markle to not travel to UK with Prince Harry because of Archie

Meghan Markle will not be accompanying Prince Harry to UK because of Archie

Meghan Markle is giving her UK return this summer a miss with Prince Harry, because of her son, Archie.



While the Duke of Sussex is gearing up to reunite with his family on Queen Elizabeth's ascension anniversary, as well as Prince Philip's 100th birthday, Meghan has a good enough reason to not travel at all.

As explained by royal expert Omid Scobie, "Neither Meghan or Harry have been vaccinated and travel plans are still very much up in the air. Meghan wouldn’t want to be away from Archie and it would be very tricky to factor a small child into their travels with all the restrictions that could potentially be in place."

"It seems easier at this moment for Harry to do the trip solo. But it is not Meghan’s intention to snub the family. If COVID wasn’t a factor, she would be there," Scobie added.

He went on to say, "I’m sure Meghan will send the Queen some gorgeous flowers for her birthday and also get Archie to help her with the card."