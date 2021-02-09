Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Feb 09 2021
By
Reuters

Shopify's payment option to be rolled out on Facebook, Instagram

By
Reuters

Tuesday Feb 09, 2021

  • The move marks the first time the feature will be available outside Shopify's platform 
  • It will help the company tap into rise of shopping through social media platforms during COVID
  • The option will become available to Shopify merchants selling products in the US through Instagram today

Canadian e-commerce company Shopify said Tuesday it would expand its payment option, "Shop Pay," to all users choosing to sell on Facebook and Instagram.

The move marks the first time the feature will be available outside Shopify's platform and will help the company tap into the rise of shopping through social media platforms during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The option would become available to Shopify merchants selling products in the United States through Instagram on Tuesday and will be rolled out on Facebook within the coming weeks, the company said in a blog post.

Social media shoppers will be able to use Shop Pay alongside other payment options on the social media company's payments system Facebook Pay.

More From Sci-Tech:

WhatsApp working on new 'log out' feature: report

WhatsApp working on new 'log out' feature: report
Facebook to ban false claims regarding coronavirus vaccines

Facebook to ban false claims regarding coronavirus vaccines
Setback for WhatsApp as Telegram becomes most downloaded app in January

Setback for WhatsApp as Telegram becomes most downloaded app in January
WhatsApp users will now be able to mute videos before sending them to others

WhatsApp users will now be able to mute videos before sending them to others
Did an alien vessel pay humans a visit? A Harvard astronomer thinks so

Did an alien vessel pay humans a visit? A Harvard astronomer thinks so
WhatsApp rolls out update, set to introduce new feature

WhatsApp rolls out update, set to introduce new feature
China releases space probe's first image of red planet Mars

China releases space probe's first image of red planet Mars
PayPal to cease domestic financial transactions in India

PayPal to cease domestic financial transactions in India
Elon Musk back on Twitter two days after he said he would be away 'for a while'

Elon Musk back on Twitter two days after he said he would be away 'for a while'
Jan 1970: WhatsApp, Facebook users report date bug

Jan 1970: WhatsApp, Facebook users report date bug
TikTok to block users in Italy who say they are under 13 after 10-year-old dies

TikTok to block users in Italy who say they are under 13 after 10-year-old dies
Telegram now deletes messages 'without a trace'

Telegram now deletes messages 'without a trace'

Latest

view all