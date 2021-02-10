Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 10 2021
By
Mariana Baabar

PM Imran Khan going on two-day trip to Sri Lanka February 22

By
Mariana Baabar

Wednesday Feb 10, 2021

  • PM Imran Khan will pay visit to Sri Lanka on Feb 22
  • News of visit widely reported in Indian and Sri Lankan media, however, FO had previously not made any comment
  • Pakistan’s High Commissioner in Sri Lanka General (retd) Saad Khattak spoke to the media in Colombo about the visit, but gave few details

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting Sri Lanka for two days February end. It will be his his first foreign trip of the year.

PM Khan will be addressing the Sri Lankan Parliament with Sri Lankan Muslim leaders pinning their hopes on the Pakistani premier addressing their human rights concerns during his visit.

News of the visit has been widely reported in Indian and Sri Lankan media, however, the Foreign Office had previously not made any comment.

"I can confirm that the visit is taking place and a curtain raiser will be issued closer to the visit,” a senior official was quoted as saying by The News.

The PM is expected to reach Colombo on February 22.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner in Sri Lanka General (retd) Saad Khattak spoke to the media in Colombo about the visit, but gave few details.

PM Khan will be meeting Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, say officials in Colombo familiar with the visit. President Rajapaska is familiar with Pakistan where he attended courses in military training institutions.

Both countries have for decades enjoyed a broad-based relationship on trade, commerce, culture and defense matters. Pakistan armed forces in 2009 had supported Sri Lanka by providing high tech military equipment and intelligence support in its fight against the LTTE.

At that time, Pakistan stood out when many world capitals had imposed embargoes on Sri Lanka. Khan’s visit comes at a time when Sri Lanka has taken its relations with China several notches higher.

Islamabad court sends contempt notices to 17 lawyers for vandalising IHC building

K2 expedition: Pakistan assures Chile of all possible efforts to trace missing mountaineers

Pakistan planning to ask China for debt relief on loan for power projects: report

Former PTI lawmaker Ubaid Ullah Mayar confesses to taking Rs10 million in bribe

KP Law Minister Sultan Muhammad resigns after being accused of selling Senate votes

Govt eyes comprehensive strategy to monitor sugar mills

Cabinet approves increase in government employees' salaries: sources

Bakhtawar Bhutto shares a new picture from her wedding on Instagram

PM Imran Khan reacts to leaked video, says PDM wants to protect 'corruption-friendly' system

Video surfaces of PTI lawmakers allegedly receiving bribes before Senate elections 2018

COAS reviews regional, domestic security of Pakistan at Corps Commanders’ Conference

PDM Hyderabad jalsa: 'Selected PM does not want Sindh or its people, but covets its islands and coal'

