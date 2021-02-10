Autopsy shows Lahore Zoo's white tiger cubs might have died of coronavirus

Two tiger cubs at Lahore Zoo might have died of coronavirus, according to autopy report

Report says the cubs had one of their lungs punctured while the other was filled with fluid due to an infection

Report shows the windpipes of the cubs were severely infected but University of Veterinary Sciences did not carry out a coronavirus test

LAHORE: The two white tiger cubs that had died on February 4, 2021, at the Lahore Zoo might have contracted COVID-19.

According to the autopsy report of the cubs, a copy of which is available with Geo News, the cubs had developed inflammation in their intestines while they had also developed a severe lung infection.

Per the report, the left lungs of the tigers had punctured, while the right ones had filled with fluid due to the infection.

Bloodstains were also found on the hearts of the two tiger cubs, showing that they had suffered a haemorrhage, while their windpipes were also severely infected which might have caused breathing issues.



The autopsy report further said that the pathology department of the University of Veterinary Sciences did not obtain a sample to conduct a coronavirus test.

Sources said that six employees at the zoo had also contracted COVID-19.

According to Lahore Zoo Director Chaudhry Shafqat, both cubs were three months old.



Shafqat had previously said that three months ago, the female white tiger at the zoo had given birth to three cubs, one of which had died right away due to weakness. "The remaining two cubs were sick for the past two months and died on February 4," he had said.

The Lahore Zoo director had earlier claimed that the mother tiger was not taking care of the cubs because of which they had died.

