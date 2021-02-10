Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Autopsy shows Lahore Zoo's white tiger cubs might have died of coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 10, 2021

  • Two tiger cubs at Lahore Zoo might have died of coronavirus, according to autopy report
  • Report says the cubs had one of their lungs punctured while the other was filled with fluid due to an infection 
  • Report shows the windpipes of the cubs were severely infected but University of Veterinary Sciences did not carry out a coronavirus test

LAHORE: The two white tiger cubs that had died on February 4, 2021, at the Lahore Zoo might have contracted COVID-19.

According to the autopsy report of the cubs, a copy of which is available with Geo News, the cubs had developed inflammation in their intestines while they had also developed a severe lung infection.

Per the report, the left lungs of the tigers had punctured, while the right ones had filled with fluid due to the infection. 

Bloodstains were also found on the hearts of the two tiger cubs, showing that they had suffered a haemorrhage, while their windpipes were also severely infected which might have caused breathing issues. 

The autopsy report further said that the pathology department of the University of Veterinary Sciences did not obtain a sample to conduct a coronavirus test. 

Sources said that six employees at the zoo had also contracted COVID-19. 

According to Lahore Zoo Director Chaudhry Shafqat, both cubs were three months old.

Shafqat had previously said that three months ago, the female white tiger at the zoo had given birth to three cubs, one of which had died right away due to weakness. "The remaining two cubs were sick for the past two months and died on February 4," he had said.

The Lahore Zoo director had earlier claimed that the mother tiger was not taking care of the cubs because of which they had died.

Read more: Two white tiger cubs die at Lahore Zoo in latest case of animal neglect

More From Pakistan:

'Conscience clear,' says Fazlur Rehman after PM Imran Khan's horse-trading allegations

'Conscience clear,' says Fazlur Rehman after PM Imran Khan's horse-trading allegations
On Shafqat Mehmood's directives, IBCC releases extracurricular activities' schedule

On Shafqat Mehmood's directives, IBCC releases extracurricular activities' schedule
Karachi University issues claim list for Evening Program 2021

Karachi University issues claim list for Evening Program 2021
Bilawal Bhutto, Maryam Nawaz throw weight behind govt employees protest

Bilawal Bhutto, Maryam Nawaz throw weight behind govt employees protest
Families of Ali Sadpara, 2 other mountaineers missing on K2 say they will continue search

Families of Ali Sadpara, 2 other mountaineers missing on K2 say they will continue search
Shafqat Mehmood clarifies two things about Single National Curriculum

Shafqat Mehmood clarifies two things about Single National Curriculum
Naseebo Lal responds to mixed reviews on PSL 2021 anthem

Naseebo Lal responds to mixed reviews on PSL 2021 anthem
PMC increases seats for medical and dental colleges across Pakistan

PMC increases seats for medical and dental colleges across Pakistan

Vaccination of people aged 65 years and above to begin from March: Asad Umar

Vaccination of people aged 65 years and above to begin from March: Asad Umar
Opposition will cry if open balloting is not held in Senate elections: PM Imran Khan

Opposition will cry if open balloting is not held in Senate elections: PM Imran Khan
The last scene filmed with Ali Sadpara at K2

The last scene filmed with Ali Sadpara at K2
NCOC's guide on how Pakistani frontline health workers can get the coronavirus vaccine shot

NCOC's guide on how Pakistani frontline health workers can get the coronavirus vaccine shot

Latest

view all