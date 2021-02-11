Priyanka Chopra had no idea who Nick Jonas was when he made his first move

Can't connect right now! retry
Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are hands-down one of the most beloved pairs around the globe.

However, the two started their romance in a rather unexpected way as the Jonas Brothers member slid into the Quantico star’s DMs.

And while the singer already enjoys a superstar status, his future wife at that time wasn’t aware of who he was and had to Google him.

The revelation was made by the Baywatch actor, 38, in her newly-released memoir, titled Unfinished.

"When I received the message, I stared at it for a few moments. Nick Jonas. I knew who he was, of course, but I didn't know who he was," said Chopra.

"Naturally, I did what any self-respecting girl would do. I consulted Dr. Google and got an in-depth tutorial,” she went on to say.

She further revealed that she was convinced to go out with him at least once after watching Jonas and Tove Lo’s music video for Close.

