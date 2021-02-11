ECP announces Senate polls for March 3 amid voting controversy

ECP issues Senate election schedule

Senate elections will be held on 48 seats

The Election Commission of Pakistan has released the schedule for the Senate elections.

The polls will be held on March 3.

According to the ECP, the last date for filing of nomination papers is February 13. This will be followed by a scrutiny process for the nominations which will be completed by February 12 while the last date for filing of appeals against acceptance or rejection of papers is February 18.

The date for disposal of appeals is February 20 and the revised list of the contestants will be issued later on February 21 while the candidates can use option of withdrawal of candidature till February 22.

The Senate elections will be held on 48 seats on March 3. This is the breakdown:

2 Islamabad seats

11 Punjab seats

11 Sindh seats

12 KP seats

12 Balochistan seats

President Arif Alvi signs ordinance for open balloting in Senate elections

Last week, President Arif Alvi signed the Elections (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 to pave the way for Senate elections to be held via an "open and identifiable ballot".

According to the Ordinance, a copy of which has been shared by the president on his Twitter account, changes have been brought to Sections 81, 122 and 185 of the Elections Act, 2017.

The Ordinance will come into effect "at once" and "extend to the whole of Pakistan".

It has been made subject to a pending opinion by the Supreme Court on a presidential reference in the matter.

'Secrecy is important,' says CJP in Senate elections reference

"Provided that in case the Supreme Court of Pakistan gives an opinion in Reference No. 1 of 2021 filed under Article 186 of the Constitution, that elections for the members of the Senate do not fall within the purview of Article 226 of the Constitution, the poll for elections for members of the Senate to be held in March, 2021 and thereafter shall be conducted by the Commission through open and identifiable ballot," reads the Ordinance.

According to Section 226 of the Constitution: "All elections under the Constitution, other than those of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, shall be by secret ballot".

The Ordinance further states that after the Senate polls, if the head of a political party wishes to see the ballot cast by any member of his party, the ECP shall show them the same.

Opposition against open ballot

The Opposition parties have accused the government of tabling the bill because it "fears that the PTI lawmakers will not vote for it".

Following news of the federal cabinet approving a summary, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari vowed to not let the government "violate the sanctity" of the secret ballot in the Senate elections.

The PPP chairman questioned the need to promulgate an ordinance when the matter is sub judice and a court ruling is awaited.

Will not allow govt to violate sanctity of secret ballot in Senate elections: Bilawal

Furthermore, in a meeting between PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz before Alvi ratified the Ordinance, it was agreed that the procedure for Senate elections can not be changed without a constitutional amendment.

Fazlur Rehman said that if it comes to it, PDM will approach the court over the matter.

The presidential reference

The reference, filed by the government in the Supreme Court, says that the president has sought the apex court's opinion on whether the condition of holding a secret ballot referred to in Article 226 of the Constitution is applicable only for the elections held under the Constitution such as the election to the office of president, speakers and deputy speakers of the Parliament and provincial assemblies and "not to other elections such as the election for the members of Senate" held under the Elections Act 2017 enacted to pursuant to Article 222 read with Entry 41 (1) of the Fourth Schedule to the Constitution "which may be held by way of secret or open ballot" as provided for in the Act.

According to the government, the nature of the elections and the way it is conducted has not been clearly mentioned in the Constitution.

The government has said that the election for the Senate is conducted in accordance with the Election Act of 2017 and asked if it is possible to introduce the idea of open-balloting in the Upper House of the Parliament.