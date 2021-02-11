‘Game of Thrones’ star Esmé Bianco touches on Marilyn Manson abuse

Game of Thrones star Esmé Bianco has come forward to detail all the horrors she endured while stuck in a relationship with Marilyn Manson.



The star shed light on it all during an interview with New York Magazine’s The Cut.

There she got candid about her past relationship with the infamous Marilyn Manson and admitted that he used to be a "massive role model who really helped me through some incredibly dark and difficult times as a teenager” but quickly became a "monster who almost destroyed me and almost destroyed so many women."

Due to her relationship, 2009 became a dangerous year for her, not only was she assaulted on multiple occasions, she was even chased around their shared apartment when Manson had an axe in his hand.

During her interview Bianco added, I basically felt like a prisoner. I came and went at his pleasure. Who I spoke to was completely controlled by him. I called my family hiding in the closet."