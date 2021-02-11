Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Feb 11 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Game of Thrones’ star Esmé Bianco touches on Marilyn Manson abuse

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 11, 2021

‘Game of Thrones’ star Esmé Bianco touches on Marilyn Manson abuse

Game of Thrones star Esmé Bianco has come forward to detail all the horrors she endured while stuck in a relationship with Marilyn Manson.

The star shed light on it all during an interview with New York Magazine’s The Cut.

There she got candid about her past relationship with the infamous Marilyn Manson and admitted that he used to be a "massive role model who really helped me through some incredibly dark and difficult times as a teenager” but quickly became a "monster who almost destroyed me and almost destroyed so many women."

Due to her relationship, 2009 became a dangerous year for her, not only was she assaulted on multiple occasions, she was even chased around their shared apartment when Manson had an axe in his hand.

During her interview Bianco added, I basically felt like a prisoner. I came and went at his pleasure. Who I spoke to was completely controlled by him. I called my family hiding in the closet."

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth’s relationship with Archie layed bare: report

Queen Elizabeth’s relationship with Archie layed bare: report
Meghan Markle wins privacy case regarding letter to estranged father Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle wins privacy case regarding letter to estranged father Thomas Markle
Princess Eugenie spared from royal curse with ‘free pass: report

Princess Eugenie spared from royal curse with ‘free pass: report
Rihanna locks down Fenty Fashion production amid covid-19

Rihanna locks down Fenty Fashion production amid covid-19
Sabrina Carpenter addresses how ‘Skin’ lyrics were misinterpreted

Sabrina Carpenter addresses how ‘Skin’ lyrics were misinterpreted
Priyanka Chopra finally details the intent behind her ‘Daddy’s lil girl’ tattoo

Priyanka Chopra finally details the intent behind her ‘Daddy’s lil girl’ tattoo
Princess Eugine's child will not have royal title: source

Princess Eugine's child will not have royal title: source

Kylie Jenner serves looks in streetwear

Kylie Jenner serves looks in streetwear

Charlize Theron receives a gift from Jennifer Lopez

Charlize Theron receives a gift from Jennifer Lopez

Emma Corrin speaks about 'everything Diana' in latest interview

Emma Corrin speaks about 'everything Diana' in latest interview

'Supergirl' star voices support for 'Game Of Thrones' actress Esmé Bianco

'Supergirl' star voices support for 'Game Of Thrones' actress Esmé Bianco
Meghan Markle 'furious' over Prince Harry being less important than Prince William

Meghan Markle 'furious' over Prince Harry being less important than Prince William

Latest

view all