Watch Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20 highlights

LAHORE: Magnificent Mohammad Rizwan on Thursday helped Pakistan win the first T20 against South Africa played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

The in-form wicketkeeper batsman scored a maiden T20 century taking Pakistan’s score to a fighting level as Green Shirts outclassed Proteas by three runs in a thrilling last-over finish to the series opener.

Needing 19 to win off the last over, Bjorn Fortuin (17 not out) and Dwaine Pretorius (15 not out) managed 15 as pacer Faheem Ashraf held his nerve to keep South Africa down to 166-6 in 20 overs.

Rizwan’s 64-ball 104 not out featured six boundaries and seven sixes -- the most maximums by a Pakistan batsman in a T20I -- to lift the hosts to 169-6.

He is the only the second Pakistan batsmen to score a T20I century after Ahmed Shehzad, who achieved the feat in Dhaka against Bangladesh in the World T20 seven years ago.

The remaining two matches will be played on Saturday and Sunday, also in Lahore, as the teams continue their preparations for the T20 World Cup later this year in India.

