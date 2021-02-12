Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Feb 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Nine flights cancelled as dense fog engulfs Lahore airport

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 12, 2021

A plane taking off amid dense fog. File photo

LAHORE: The operations at the Allama Iqbal International Airport continue to be affected as dense fog blanketed several cities of Punjab on Friday.

Air traffic remained suspended at the Allama Iqbal International Airport with nine flights being cancelled and eight delayed.

Flights from Abu Dhabi and Doha were diverted to Islamabad.

Vehicular traffic was also disrupted at different sections of the motorway as visibility was reduced to zero.

The Motorway Police closed the Lahore to Pindi Bhattian (M2) and Lahore to Samundri (M3) sections for all kinds of traffic and advised travellers to stay home till the visibility improves.

Foggy weather has disrupted the daily life in Punjab, making early morning travels difficult.

More From Pakistan:

Four soldiers martyred as terrorists open fire at security post in South Waziristan: ISPR

Four soldiers martyred as terrorists open fire at security post in South Waziristan: ISPR
UHS starting trial of another coronavirus vaccine from China next week

UHS starting trial of another coronavirus vaccine from China next week
UK MPs to investigate £302m aid given to Pakistan

UK MPs to investigate £302m aid given to Pakistan
After PM Imran Khan's go ahead, construction of Islamabad's Leh Expressway starts today

After PM Imran Khan's go ahead, construction of Islamabad's Leh Expressway starts today

Pakistan achieves fastest internet data rate in first 5G test

Pakistan achieves fastest internet data rate in first 5G test
Watch Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20 highlights

Watch Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20 highlights
Pakistan records 44% increase in car sales in January

Pakistan records 44% increase in car sales in January
Justice Qazi Faez Isa can’t hear cases about PM: Supreme Court

Justice Qazi Faez Isa can’t hear cases about PM: Supreme Court
UK does not shelter or harbour anyone, says MP amid Nawaz's extradition queries

UK does not shelter or harbour anyone, says MP amid Nawaz's extradition queries
PTI wants transparency despite govt standing to gain from secret balloting: PM Imran Khan

PTI wants transparency despite govt standing to gain from secret balloting: PM Imran Khan
Porsche Pakistan denies car fraud allegations by customers

Porsche Pakistan denies car fraud allegations by customers
Rockets fired by terrorists from Afghanistan martyr one child, injure 7 others: ISPR

Rockets fired by terrorists from Afghanistan martyr one child, injure 7 others: ISPR

Latest

view all