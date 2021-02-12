Can't connect right now! retry
Taylor Swift details her ‘growth’ in music: ‘I kept pining away’

Taylor Swift sat down for an interview recently and even got candid about all the growth she experienced while attempting to pave her own path.

The singer took a trip down memory lane and gushed over her growth as an artist during her interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

There she began by detailing her troubles in high school and even her ‘gratitude’ to having undergone it.

The singer was quoted saying, "And looking back when I was a teenager and I would write about my troubles in high school and the drama and the pining away and all that stuff, that was all so valid to me at that time in my life. Just as much as evermore is so valid to my happiness at this time in my life. So I’ve really felt very grateful lately for people giving me the ability to grow up creatively.”

“And I know there have been snags and there’ve been times where people have been like, 'I don’t like her’. Several times, but for the most part, I feel a great amount of gratitude that I was able to make music from the time I was a teenager to the time that I’m 31." 

