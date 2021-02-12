Mila Kunis takes Ashton Kutcher and kids to a drive-thru ‘baby rave’

Mila Kunis recently detailed her experience at a baby rave with Ashton Kutcher and her kids Dimitri Portwood aged 4, and daughter Wyatt Isabelle aged 6.



During her interview on the Jimmy Kimmel Show Kunis gushed over the event and was quoted saying, “We’ve done all of them. I was like, 'Guys, we're going to a rave.' My husband's like, 'What?' I was like, 'Don't worry about it — I got this’. I took my 4-year-old and my 6-year-old and my grown-ass husband to a baby rave."

Once they arrived at the event "It was like, lights everywhere, music. It was physically put on by a rave company. You felt like you were tripping on acid. They gave you these glasses [that] crystallize everything and make the lights all crazy."

