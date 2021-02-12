Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 12 2021
Zendaya reminisces over her journey towards self-discovery

Friday Feb 12, 2021

Zendaya reminisces over her journey towards self-discovery

Zendaya sheds light on her journey towards self-discovery outside of the industry.

The actress shed light on it all during her interview with Variety and was quoted saying, "For me, it's that I never really got to know who I was without work. I've always been working. I started working when I was so young, and I've always just had a consistent thing happening in my life. I just had never spent that much time with myself.”

“I was like, 'What makes me happy? What do I like to do other than work? Do I have any hobbies’? I basically get to do my hobby for a living. So it's like, 'What else do I even like?' Facing that was interesting for sure."

The actress even added, "It also is a business, which is something I've had to learn as a young person. Because often you get into it just because you love it, and you just want to be creative, and you just want to do the fun stuff, but it is also a business. There are contracts involved and a lot of things that don't necessarily contribute to the creativity or contribute to this idea of the freedom you think you'll have.”

"I have been learning that as I grow up that there are bigger entities involved … money people … I often encourage young people who do want to do this to read your contracts, be aware, have those conversations, ask as many questions as you can, try to get advice from people, because it's easy to get stuck in a bad situation. And having that knowledge is really, really important."

