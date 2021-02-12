Prince Harry 'distraught' over losing military titles as Queen makes it 'clearly' known

The Queen has warned Prince Harry not to have any expectations of him keeping his military titles .

"Those of us that speak to Buckingham Palace regularly have been briefed very clearly that that is not going to happen," a source told The Royal Beat.

Harry had accumulated multiple titles over the years which include Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Force Commandant of the Royal Air Force Base Honington, and Honorary Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Naval Commands' Small Ships and Diving.

However, with his exit from the royal family, the Queen is less than willing to have him hold those titles.

"I can’t see that he can. He can’t be this ‘one foot in and one foot out’. They are honorary titles and you need to be a member of the working Royal Family and they have chosen their path," a source told Daily Mirror.

The loss is reportedly said to leave the Duke of Sussex distraught.

A source told Finding Freedom, for Harry it was a "tough pill to swallow" and that it was the most painful thing that Meghan Markle witnessed her husband going through.



