entertainment
Saturday Feb 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Stephen Colbert alarmed at the new evidence of the Capitol Hill riots

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 13, 2021

Stephen Colbert his alarm at the new evidence regarding the Capitol Hill riots

American talk show host Stephen Colbert flicked through the takeaways of the second day of former US president Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Expressing his alarm at the new evidence regarding the Capitol Hill riots of January 6, the late night TV show host dubbed the entire debacle “worse than we thought.”

“And I gotta tell ya, I came into this with my ‘It’s pretty bad’ septic tank already brimming over,” he said.

Colbert condemned Republican lawmakers who overlooked the trial proceedings to read briefing papers on unrelated topics: “Yes, other, more interesting topics—like how does history tend to remember cowardly fascists enabling worthless pieces of garbage?”

He went on to urge that this trial be taken more seriously.

“It is important that one time, as a nation, we look this straight in the face. Only by facing this truth will we have any hope of stopping it from happening again,” he said.

“Also, I’m pretty convinced it wasn’t antifa now,” he said. 

