Monday Feb 15 2021
By
Rana Javaid

Karachi University teachers protest after IBA students allegedly rough up faculty member

By
Rana Javaid

Monday Feb 15, 2021

  • KU teachers protest outside IBA main campus' gate
  • Classes remained suspended in KU following protest
  • Teachers demand IBA students' expulsion

Karachi University's teachers on Monday protested outside the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) after students and guards allegedly roughed up a KU faculty member.

Classes remained suspended in KU today as teachers protested outside the IBA's main campus.

The protesting teachers demanded that encroachments on KU's land be abolished, while students involved in allegedly beating up the teacher be expelled from the institute.

Teachers claimed that this was not the first time that such an incident had taken place, and they would intensify their protests if such events do not stop.

Karachi University's students and teachers protesting outside Institute of Business Administration (IBA) against an incident that took place two days ago, on February 15, 2021. — Photo by author

Meanwhile, the students alleged that the institute was keeping the "real facts" in the dark.

Responding to the development, IBA's spokesperson condemned the incident and said that the disciplinary committee is looking into the matter.

"IBA cannot handle incidents of violence, [we] are working with Karachi University to resolve the matter," the spokesperson said.

What was the incident?

On Saturday evening, according to CCTV footage obtained by Geo News, the incident took place after a faculty member honked at the IBA students, following which the students, with their guards allegedly roughed him up.

