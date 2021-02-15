Can't connect right now! retry
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan’s Valentine’s Day PDA-filled photo with wife wins hearts

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays the titular role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, shared a loved-up adorable picture with wife to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Engin Altan took to Instagram and posted a sweet photo with wifey Neslisah Alkoclar and wished her a very happy Valentine’s Day.

He wrote, “Happy Valentines day..”

The stunning photo has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Fans praised the couple after ‘Ertugrul’ shared the sweet snap.

One fan said, “You both are so stunning” with fire emoticons.

Neslisah also shared a bunch of red roses with a sweet caption; “Everyone who nourishes true love in their hearts has an indescribable beauty, warm energy that spreads around and a fascinating joy. I know it wherever I see it.”

“These flowers are for you. Happy every day of love”, she further said.

