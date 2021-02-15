Can't connect right now! retry
Classes for Punjab's medical, dental colleges to begin from Feb 22: UHS

A file photo of the University of Health Sciences.

  • Classes for Punjab's medical and dental colleges will begin February 25
  • In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, classes to start from March 1
  • All admissions given according to PMC's directives, says an official

The classes for Punjab's medical and dental colleges will kickstart on February 25, while they will begin from March 1 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the University of Health Sciences (UHS) has said.

In a statement issued Monday, UHS said that a meeting of officials from Punjab and AJK's government institutions took place on the campus, with the varsity's Vice-Chancellor Dr Javed Akram in the chair.

In the meeting, it was decided that students who cannot afford to pay the fee would not be denied admission to medical or dental colleges.

Meanwhile, the team lead of admissions Dr Allah Rakha briefed the meeting and said that admissions had been completed in accordance with the Pakistan Medical Commission's directives.

"The admissions on 95% seats have been completed," the team lead of admissions added. 

Speaking during the meeting, another official said that "several" scholarships were available for deserving students.

