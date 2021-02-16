Can't connect right now! retry
Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan enjoys snowfall: WATCH

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, enjoyed snowfall and shared a video clip of it on social media.

Esra took to Instagram and shared a video clip recorded from the window of her house.

The actress could be seen enjoying the snowfall.

Meanwhile, Esra also posted her stunning photo from the latest photoshoot in another Instagram story.

She looked nothing short of a vision in all-black outfit.

The endearing posts have won the hearts of the fans.

