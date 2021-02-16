David Rose rubbishes Moussavi’s claims on Shahzad Akbar meet

Daily Mail journalist David Rose. — File photo

David Rose rejects claims that he asked for a commission to arrange a meeting between Kaveh Moussavi and Shahzad Akbar

I cannot imagine why would Kaveh make the details of the meeting public after 17 months, he says

He says Moussavi asked him for a million pounds in exchange for information in Shahbaz Sharif's defamation case

Daily Mail journalist David Rose has turned down the claims that he asked for a commission for arranging a meeting between Broadsheet LLC CEO Kaveh Moussavi and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s accountability advisor Shahzad Akbar.



According to Geo News, Moussavi had claimed that the journalist had sought a commission in exchange for arranging a meeting between the two.

"I cannot imagine why would Kaveh make the details of the meeting public after 17 months," he said, adding that the Broadsheet's chief executive had offered him a commission, however, he had rejected it.

Read more: Broadsheet CEO says David Rose organised his meeting with Shahzad Akbar

Moreover, he said Moussavi had asked him for a million pounds in exchange for information that would help him in the defamation case against Shahbaz Sharif.

A day earlier, in an interview, Moussavi said that his first meeting in London with Akbar was organised by Rose who wanted Broadsheet to pay him a commission of £250,000 to settle his outstanding mortgage on his Oxford home in exchange for getting nearly $30 million paid to Broadsheet by the Government of Pakistan.

Moussavi said that not only did David Rose organise his meeting with Akbar, but also participated in it at the Royal Garden Hotel in Kensington on October 19, 2019, and attempted to find ways for Pakistan and Moussavi to work together.

Read more: Shahbaz Sharif scores round one victory in defamation fight with Daily Mail

David Rose had never before spoken about the fact that he played a key role in organising the meeting.