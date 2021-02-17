Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 17 2021
Weather update: Fog engulfs most parts of Punjab, flights delayed

Wednesday Feb 17, 2021

Aerial operations at Allama Iqbal Airport were partially suspended due to heavy fog. Photo Courtesy: GeoNews/File
  • The weather department notified that fog has increased due to humidity and air pollution
  • No rain is expected in the next few days
  • Aerial operations at Allama Iqbal Airport were partially suspended due to heavy fog

LAHORE: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday said that fog, which has engulfed most parts of Punjab, is likely to continue for the next few days.

The weather department notified that fog has increased due to humidity and air pollution, adding that no rain is expected in the city for the next few days.

Due to heavy fog, the visibility recorded was up to 50 metres in Lahore. Visibility up to 20 metres was recorded in Narowal and 100 metres in Jhelum, Hafizabad, and Sialkot, the Met Office said.

In Okara and Faisalabad, the sight limit was measured at 300 metres, whereas in Sahiwal, the visibility was recorded up to 400 metres. 

Read more: 19 flights cancelled, 16 delayed due to heavy fog in Lahore

Aerial operations at Allama Iqbal Airport partially suspended 

Aerial operations at the Allama Iqbal Airport were partially suspended due to heavy fog. Fourteen domestic and international flights were cancelled and 20 flights were delayed due to unsuitable weather conditions.

As per details from sources, PIA Flight 303 to Karachi was cancelled, whereas, private airline flight 416 to Dubai was also cancelled due to fog.

Among other domestic flights, private airline flight 521 to Karachi, PIA flight 322 to Quetta, PIA's flight 307 to Karachi private airline flight 402 from Karachi were also cancelled.

Meanwhile, PIA flight 229 to Muscat, a foreign airline flight 624 from Dubai, private airline flight 413 from Sharjah, and flight 628 of the foreign airline from Doha were delayed because of the prevailing weather conditions in Lahore.

