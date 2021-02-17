Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 17 2021
Britney Spears's ex-assistant touches on the death threats she received from Jamie Spears

Wednesday Feb 17, 2021

Britney Spears's ex-assistant touches on the death threats she received from Jamie Spears

After years of off-the-book threats, Britney Spears’s former assistant, Alli Sims has come forward to defend the pop star in light of her new conservatorship blow out.

During her interview with NBC News, Sims admitted that, while she stayed quiet for over a decade, due to the threats made by Jamie Spears, she no longer wishes to hide.

She told the outlet, “He 100 percent was threatening me with my life” and “I didn’t put it past him," so she never summed up the courage to answer Britney’s calls day.

She even touched upon the truth behind Framing Britney and admitted its depictions were spot on. “How do you watch that documentary and be in it and live in that and not say anything when it has gone on for so long?”

Sims added, “Do I miss her as a person and think about her all the time? Yes. She’s all over the place still. You can’t help but think about her every day.”

She also revealed that during her time in psychiatric care Britney tried calling her via multiple cellphones, and the only reason she stayed away was because “The situation had become way over my head at that point and her dad and other people were involved. I really do believe [Jamie] would have done something if I didn't remove myself from the situation."

She concluded by saying, “When I think about how long she has had to endure this and it being 13 years, it just makes me so sad for her. I really do hope one day she's able to tell her story if that's what she wants to do. If she does, get ready because there's more to that story than I'm sure anybody could ever imagine.”

