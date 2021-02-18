Pakistani users may face internet problems, says PTA

Can't connect right now! retry
Work is underway through international counterparts in Egypt to rectify the fault at the earliest, read the statement issued by PTA. File photo
  • TWA has communicated the service degradation on the international connectivity towards Europe on the SMW5 cable system
  • the problem has arisen due to a subsea fault in the cable system
  • PTA said that the work is underway through international counterparts in Egypt to rectify the fault at the earliest

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani users can face some degradation in internet services due to a fault in the international submarine cable system near Abu Talat, Egypt, according to a statement from the Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) issued Thursday.

Read more: Submarine cable fault impacts internet services across Pakistan

As per details, Trans World Associates (TWA) has communicated the service degradation on the international connectivity towards Europe on the SMW5 cable system due to a subsea fault in the cable system. 

"Work is underway through international counterparts in Egypt to rectify the fault at the earliest," read the PTA statement.

The telecom regulator did not mention the mention timeline regarding the restoration of services.

However, a senior executive of the TWA told Dawn that “while the work to remove the fault is continuing, the internet service providers (ISPs) are being shifted to the spare capacity maintained by the company”.

According to the report, the TWA network caters for around 40% of internet traffic in Pakistan. 

The official confirmed to the publication that the internet users across the country will experience downgraded speeds until the users are shifted expectedly by late Wednesday night.

