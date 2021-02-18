Can't connect right now! retry
Piers Morgan reports death threats to police

Thursday Feb 18, 2021

'Good Morning Britain' presenter Piers Morgan got police involved after being subjected to abuse on his Instagram account.

The renowned TV personality reportedly received disgusting death threats on social media. Morgan shared a screenshot of messages he had received in which he and his family were targeted.

The dad-of-four, according to a media outlet, was told he was a 'marked man' and that calling the police wouldn't stop the people who wanted to 'kill' him.

The 55-year-old TV star shared his fear with police and revealed that he had received threats. He broke the news about his complaint on Twitter.

The GMB presenter tweeted: "Another day, another death threat... ." He also asked his fans to help identity the person behind it.

"Anyone know who he is? Let’s see how big and tough he feels when I give him the exposure he deserves," the famous TV personality tweeted.

Morgan later added: "UPDATE: I’ve reported these death threats to @metpoliceuk and look forward to hearing back from them. I’m also keen to hear what steps @instagram @ Facebook are taking to identify the person who made the death threats on their platform & has now deleted their account."

Piers Morgan revealed that police took prompt action on his complaint, saying: "Well they’re definitely taking this seriously.. they’re round my house now taking a statement."

