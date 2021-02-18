Prices of sugar, ghee, wheat, expected to go up in utility stores

Ministry proposes to increase price of sugar by Rs7 per kg — after which rate will go up from Rs68 to Rs75 per kg

Summary eyes an increase of Rs45 per kg in ghee price, following which, the price will rise from Rs175 to Rs220 per kg

Ministry has proposed an increase in the price of the 20kg wheat sack as well

A summary to increase the price of sugar, flour, and ghee at utility stores has been drafted by the Ministry of Industries and Production and sent to the Economic Coordination Committee.



In the summary, the ministry has proposed an increase in the price of sugar by Rs7 per kg — after which the rate will go up from Rs68 to Rs75 per kg.

The summary eyes an increase of Rs45 per kg in the price of ghee, following which, the price of the commodity will rise from Rs175 to Rs220 per kg.

The ministry has proposed an increase in the price of the 20kg wheat sack as well, the summary said.