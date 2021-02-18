Can't connect right now! retry
business
Thursday Feb 18 2021
By
Ashraf Malkham

Prices of sugar, ghee, wheat, expected to go up in utility stores

By
Ashraf Malkham

Thursday Feb 18, 2021

  • Ministry proposes to increase price of sugar by Rs7 per kg — after which rate will go up from Rs68 to Rs75 per kg
  • Summary eyes an increase of Rs45 per kg in ghee price, following which, the price will rise from Rs175 to Rs220 per kg
  • Ministry has proposed an increase in the price of the 20kg wheat sack as well

A summary to increase the price of sugar, flour, and ghee at utility stores has been drafted by the Ministry of Industries and Production and sent to the Economic Coordination Committee.

In the summary, the ministry has proposed an increase in the price of sugar by Rs7 per kg — after which the rate will go up from Rs68 to Rs75 per kg.

The summary eyes an increase of Rs45 per kg in the price of ghee, following which, the price of the commodity will rise from Rs175 to Rs220 per kg.

The ministry has proposed an increase in the price of the 20kg wheat sack as well, the summary said.

More From Business:

Senate election: Candidates elected unopposed on technocratic, women's seats in Punjab

Senate election: Candidates elected unopposed on technocratic, women's seats in Punjab
WATCH: Maryam 'impressed' as shop-owners bring out 'sher' at motorway stop

WATCH: Maryam 'impressed' as shop-owners bring out 'sher' at motorway stop
Army Chief thanks China for coronavirus vaccines as ambassador visits GHQ

Army Chief thanks China for coronavirus vaccines as ambassador visits GHQ
PSL 2021: Is Haris Rauf competing with Shaheen Afridi?

PSL 2021: Is Haris Rauf competing with Shaheen Afridi?
Two arrested in kidnapping of foreign nationals, theft probe

Two arrested in kidnapping of foreign nationals, theft probe
Negotiated political settlement only way forward in Afghanistan: PM Imran Khan

Negotiated political settlement only way forward in Afghanistan: PM Imran Khan
3-year-old girl allegedly raped in Dadu

3-year-old girl allegedly raped in Dadu
PTI lawmakers 'know govt on its way out', will 'happily vote for PPP', Bilawal claims

PTI lawmakers 'know govt on its way out', will 'happily vote for PPP', Bilawal claims
'RIP, legend': Twitter pays tribute to Ali Sadpara after family announces death

'RIP, legend': Twitter pays tribute to Ali Sadpara after family announces death
Pakistan to begin next coronavirus vaccination phase from March, says Dr Faisal Sultan

Pakistan to begin next coronavirus vaccination phase from March, says Dr Faisal Sultan
Senate elections: CJP disappointed over PPP, PML-N reneging on open ballot agreement

Senate elections: CJP disappointed over PPP, PML-N reneging on open ballot agreement
Muhammad Ali Sadpara – the snow leopard

Muhammad Ali Sadpara – the snow leopard

Latest

view all