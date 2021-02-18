WATCH: Maryam 'impressed' as shop-owners bring out 'sher' at motorway stop

Twitter/Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif)/Screengrab via Geo.tv

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz was "impressed" when owners of a shop on the motorway brought out a stuffed sher — lion — when she stopped for tea.



The lion is a central symbol and mascot of the party headed by PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif, who currently resides in London.

On Thursday evening, the PML-N leader wrote that she "stopped for tea on the motorway and look what I ran into".



"Shop-owners came out running with SHER in their hands," she wrote, adding that she was thoroughly impressed with "their mental agility".

"And I get videographed while videographing," she added in her tweet, using the emoji of a laughing face with tears of joy.

Last month, the lion face mask of the PML-N's key leader and National Assembly lawmaker, Rana Sanaullah, had become the centre of attention everywhere — including on Twitter — when he appeared at a court for party peer Khawaja Asif's hearing.

Onlookers and admirers of the PML-N present to show solidarity to the party leaders were left mesmerised by Sanaullah's mask as he arrived at the accountability court.

The mask, which had an image of the lower half of a lion's face, elicited responses such as, "serious style goals," on Twitter.

