WATCH: Maryam 'impressed' as shop-owners bring out 'sher' at motorway stop

Thursday Feb 18, 2021

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz was "impressed" when owners of a shop on the motorway brought out a stuffed sher — lion — when she stopped for tea.

The lion is a central symbol and mascot of the party headed by PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif, who currently resides in London.

On Thursday evening, the PML-N leader wrote that she "stopped for tea on the motorway and look what I ran into".

"Shop-owners came out running with SHER in their hands," she wrote, adding that she was thoroughly impressed with "their mental agility".

"And I get videographed while videographing," she added in her tweet, using the emoji of a laughing face with tears of joy.

Last month, the lion face mask of the PML-N's key leader and National Assembly lawmaker, Rana Sanaullah, had become the centre of attention everywhere — including on Twitter — when he appeared at a court for party peer Khawaja Asif's hearing.

Read more: Rana Sanaullah's lion face mask turns heads in court, on Twitter

Onlookers and admirers of the PML-N present to show solidarity to the party leaders were left mesmerised by Sanaullah's mask as he arrived at the accountability court.

The mask, which had an image of the lower half of a lion's face, elicited responses such as, "serious style goals," on Twitter.

Senate election: Candidates elected unopposed on technocratic, women's seats in Punjab

Army Chief thanks China for coronavirus vaccines as ambassador visits GHQ

PSL 2021: Is Haris Rauf competing with Shaheen Afridi?

Two arrested in kidnapping of foreign nationals, theft probe

Negotiated political settlement only way forward in Afghanistan: PM Imran Khan

3-year-old girl allegedly raped in Dadu

PTI lawmakers 'know govt on its way out', will 'happily vote for PPP', Bilawal claims

'RIP, legend': Twitter pays tribute to Ali Sadpara after family announces death

Pakistan to begin next coronavirus vaccination phase from March, says Dr Faisal Sultan

Senate elections: CJP disappointed over PPP, PML-N reneging on open ballot agreement

Muhammad Ali Sadpara – the snow leopard

'Mushahidullah Khan trained me in politics,' says PML-N's Maryam Nawaz

