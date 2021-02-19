Punjab govt announces schools exam schedule

Female students write in their copies. Photo: File

LAHORE: The Punjab Examination Commission (PEC) announced the schedule of examinations to be held across schools in the province on Friday.

As per the schedule, the exams will be held from May 18 to 31, said a notification by the PEC.

The commission announced that it will issue a booklet containing questions which will feature in students' examinations.

The notification released by the Punjab Examination Commission.

According to the PEC, 50% weightage in the exams will be for homework and 50% weightage will be for MCQ-based papers.

Oral exams will be taken for students for grades I & II (English, Maths, General Knowledge and Urdu).

Students of Grade III to VIII will give written examinations of all core subjects (English, Maths, Science, Urdu, Computer Science, History & Geography and Islamiyat/Ethics).

According to the PEC, assessment of the remaining or optional subjects will be prepared and conducted by the school itself. The PEC clarified that each MCQ paper will be of 25 items, having 2 marks for each item with a duration of 60 minutes (in multiple sessions daily if needed) as per SoPs of Covid-19 issued by Govt. of the Punjab.

Result cards will be issued by schools before June 10, stated the PEC.