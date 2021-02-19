Can't connect right now! retry
FKA Twigs rejects Shia LaBeouf’s apology, accuses him of 'gaslighting' her

FKA Twigs alleged Shia LaBeouf of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress

FKA Twigs is in no mood to get deluded at the hands of ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf.

Recently, when the British musician came forward with the allegations of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress against the actor, Shia issued an apology. In his statement, he said: “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel.”

“I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

FKA Twigs rejected his apology calling it “nothing more than gaslighting.” Furthermore, she drew parallels between his apology and the time she was dating him.

“It reminds me of some of the gaslighting I experienced when I was with him. This taking some of the blame, but not all of it, and then denying it.”

“I was always told that, you know, I was special and to look after my heart and to look after the light inside my chest and when I was with Shia, that light got blown out,” FKA went on. “And I just didn’t think that that could happen.”

