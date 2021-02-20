Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still the Duke and Duchess of Sussex?

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially sever ties with the British royal family for good, many questions about their titles have now emerged.



After Harry's honourary military appointments and the couple's royal patronages were taken away by Queen Elizabeth II on Friday, many fans wondered whether the two can still hold on to their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles.

Despite them never returning to the Firm ever again, the two will keep their duke and duchess titles.

The pair was given the titles by the monarch when they tied the knot in 2018 and therefore it would be her decision if she wants to strip them of these as well.

Furthermore, their His/Her Royal Highness [HRH] titles have also been retained by them. However, it was reported by Mirror Online that they will not be using them.

Apart from that, Prince Harry will remain a prince, as it is his birthright and he and his children will also stay in the line of succession.