Watch: Firdous Ashiq Awan says 'PPP' instead of 'PTI' in slip up during media talk

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday provided some laughs amid a tense situation with results of by-elections withheld by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Speaking to the media about the Election Commission's decision to withhold the results of the NA-75 Sialkot-IV constituency, due to suspected swapping of votes, Awan said that the government is looking to the ECP to release the results soon.

"We wish to see the supremacy of the law and the Constitution upheld. The Election Commission, that has the role of a regulator, while taking notice of the matter, must direct the relevant returning officer to announce the result of this constituency immediately," she said.

Firdous then went on to say: "So that the Peoples Party's victory can earnestly be celebrated."

The ECP has, in an official statement, said it suspects rigging in the by-elections for the NA-75 constituency in Sialkot.

The PML-N has, meanwhile, demanded a re-election in the entire constituency in the face of what it terms is "irrefutable evidence" and the "charge sheet against the government" issued by the ECP.

